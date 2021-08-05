Northern Kentucky firms add 2,000 jobs in supply chain, logistics, financial services

About 2,000 new jobs in supply chain, logistics, and financial services have been announced in Northern Kentucky recently.
With rapid growth in online shopping and home delivery still occurring, DHL Express is recruiting to fill 1,100 positions by the end of the year at its hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
DHL recently increased its hourly wages by more than 13%. Available positions include sort package handlers, ramp and tug agents, hub operations agents, customs entry agents and clearance agents, with hourly wages up to $21 per hour, depending on position and shifts, the company says.
DHL operates its Americas Hub at CVG, its main international air hub in the U.S.
For more information, visit www.dhlcvg.jobs
. If candidates are unable to attend the event, they are invited to apply in-person at the DHL Recruitment Center, 77 Comair Blvd., Erlanger, KY 4101
Dollar General just invested $65 million in a new 630,000-square-foot warehouse in Walton that will directly employ 250 people and generate 50 private-fleet jobs as operations support. The distribution center will serve more than 800 Dollar General stores across multiple states.
The company has Kentucky roots. In 1939, Scottsville, Ky.-based J.L. and Cal Turner opened J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale, and their first Dollar General retail store opened in Springfield, Ky, in 1955. Today, the company, now based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., operates more than 17,400 stores in 46 states, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.
Covington’s largest employer, Fidelity Investments, is hiring about 600 people at its campus located near Interstate 275. Many of the available positions are for unlicensed roles, and do not require previous experience in financial services, though the company says it also is hiring for licensed roles and leadership, operations and technology jobs.
Fidelity says it will offer training to new employees who aspire to become certified or learn more about the financial services industry.
Since 1992, when Fidelity first located in Covington, the company’s workforce has increased nearly tenfold in Kenton County, where it now employs nearly 5,000.
The recent announcements come just a couple of months after Amazon said it would begin hiring for more than 2,000 positions at its new North American air hub located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky airport.