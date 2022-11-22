NKY native takes over as theater director at The Carnegie

A Northern Kentucky native and Covington resident is the new director of The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre.
Tyler Gabbard started his new role in October, coming to The Carnegie from The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, where he was the patron experience manager. Previously, he was the box office and patron communications manager for the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. He has also served as the events and publicity manager for the School of the Arts at Northern Kentucky University, and as vice president of the League of Cincinnati Theaters.
Tyler Gabbard is the new theater director at The Carnegie.
In January 2020, Gabbard was one of 27 people selected from across North America to take part in the Emerging Leadership Institute at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals’ annual conference in New York City.
He already has a decade-long history with The Carnegie as the scenic designer for more than a dozen productions, including “Rent,” “Into the Woods,” “George Remus,” and “The Sound of Music.”
His design work has also been seen onstage at theatres in New York City and Los Angeles and locally at Memorial Hall, Northern Kentucky University, Falcon Theatre, Cincinnati Chamber Opera, and elsewhere.
“As someone born and raised in Northern Kentucky and a current resident of Covington, I’m excited to continue offering meaningful artistic experiences that are both entertaining and enriching to the community,” Gabbard says.
Gabbard took over as The Carnegie announced its summer series of musicals for 2023. The series will begin in June with “Kinky Boots,” the hit written by ‘80s star Cyndi Lauper. It also includes “Lady Day at Emerson Bar,” the story of one of the final performances of Billie Holiday’s storied career and will also include one of the greatest musical comedies ever written, “Guys and Dolls.”
“All of this season’s musicals celebrate the big rewards that come with taking big risks,” Gabbard says.
The musicals will be presented in a repertory model, playing in rotation through August, allowing theatergoers their choice of multiple shows in one weekend or the ability to come back to catch a favorite performance again.
The current season concludes with the classic, “Singin’ In the Rain,” from Jan. 28 through Feb. 12, 2023. The production is directed and choreographed by Maggie Perrino, former theatre director at The Carnegie, who in August was named the artistic director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati. Gabbard will be the production’s scenic designer.
Tickets for “Singin’ In the Rain” can be purchased at The Carnegie’s website.