Next up from Kristen Erwin Schlotman, who runs the agency created to draw moviemakers to town

Cincinnati has its own special attraction for bigger movies: Intact period architecture. - Kristen Erwin Schlotman, Film Cincinnati

Ohio motion picture tax credit facts sheet:

Offers refundable tax credits of 30% on cast and crew wages plus other eligible in-state spending.

Total tax credits available for 2023-2024: $50 million.

Extra tax credits potentially available for 2024-2025: $25 million.

Tax credits can go to movies, TV series, Broadway theatrical shows, commercials, games, music videos, teasers, trailers, and other promotional work.

Amount reserved for Broadway shows: $5 million

Applications for TV series or miniseries (including streaming projects) get priority over movies.

Recipients must spend at least $300,000 in Ohio.

Applicants must prove they have already raised at least 50% of their proposed production budget to be eligible.

Applicants pay a non-refundable application fee of up to $10,000.