New investments coming in region's life sciences sector

Several of the region’s leading life sciences companies are seeking a new, shared laboratory they say will accelerate their growth and the growth of the industry overall.

The facility is called a wet lab, and would have the plumbing, ventilation, equipment, and other infrastructure to enable the handling and experimentation with chemicals, drugs, and other biomaterials.

The lab, proposed to be 10,000 square feet, would be large enough to house startup companies in the biotech arena, and provide a hub for fostering connections and the exchange of ideas among researchers in this space.

Other partners in the proposed lab include Northern Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, and the NKY Collaborative for Economic Engagement.

The lab would be built on land contributed by the city of Covington.





Employment in the biomedical field grew 85 percent from 2014 to 2019, according to The life sciences sector overall in Northern Kentucky has been growing.Employment in the biomedical field grew 85 percent from 2014 to 2019, according to an analysis released in January by Northern Kentucky Tri-ED.