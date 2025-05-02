NAMI Southwest Ohio sets $200K goal for annual walk for community mental health

Since its founding in 1979, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) stands as one of the nation’s leading advocates to improve the quality of life of people experiencing mental illness. NAMI has over 700 affiliates nationwide, including a Southwest Ohio (SWOH) affiliate that encompasses Hamilton, Clermont, Warren and Clinton counties.
Sara Hughes, who serves as NAMI Southwest Ohio’s Marketing and Communications Manager, has long been an advocate for mental health treatment and advocacy and was attracted to her role at NAMI because it resonated with both her passion for supporting this vulnerable population and her communication and technical skills.
As the current political climate shifts the prioritization of resources, NAMI Southwest Ohio’s no-cost resources become even more integral to meeting community needs.
“As Medicaid funding faces threats, there is likely to be greater strain on supplying mental-health services that require assistance from non-governmental organizations.”
Other initiatives that NAMI SWOH undertakes include an Information & Referral HelpLine that helps connect people with the resources they need both externally and within their own organization. This includes valuable services and programs absolutely free of charge, such as:
- Ongoing education courses for individuals living with mental health conditions (peers) and their loved ones (families)
- A variety of support groups for peers, families, combined identities, LGBTQ+ individuals, and BIPOC communities
- Ending the Silence, which educates students about signs and symptoms of mental illness, how and when to seek help for themselves and others
- In Our Own Voice, which allows individuals with mental-health challenges to share and inspire others through their own stories
- Sharing Hope, a program supporting mental-health needs for Black and African Ancestry communities
- CIT training, which helps law-enforcement professionals better engage with people undergoing mental-health challenges
- Additional public presentations including StigmaFree for Workplace Mental Health and Language Matters, a workshop on language impact.
Waiting to cross the NAMIWalks starting line.
To help fund these and other initiatives, NAMI SWOH will be staging a 5K walk at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Point on Saturday, May 10, as part of a nationwide effort
to raise funds and awareness of the burgeoning need for mental-health services. The event represents its largest single annual fundraiser, with a fundraising goal of $200,000, Hughes said. As of the morning of May 2, NAMI SWOH is 68% of the way to the walk’s financial goal and recruited 912 participants.
“In addition to the financial contributions, it’s an important opportunity for us to raise awareness,” said NAMIWalks Manager Emeline Thomsen, “A lot of people will see us walking along the riverfront and learn about the role NAMI plays in the community.”
Charlie HarperNAMI SWOH Executive Director, Katie Harper, at NAMIWalks Opening Ceremony.
“Looking at the mental health landscape in 2025 realistically, it’s impossible to care too much about affordable and accessible care,” said Katie Harper, Executive Director of NAMI Southwest Ohio. “The success we have in bringing help and hope to an individual is felt absolutely everywhere.”
According to NAMI, one in five people in the U.S. will suffer from mental illness, and the need has become increasingly acute. Hughes noted that NAMI SWOH served more than 18,000 individuals during 2024, and that through mid-April, its tally had already reached approximately 6,000 people this year, indicating an upward trend.
“In economically challenging times, enrolling in mental-health classes and support groups can fall down the priority list when you’re just trying to put food on the table,” Hughes said. “And yet, times of increasing economic and social challenges drive greater need for mental-health services, so it’s more important than ever to have the funding to build and maintain these essential programs.”
NAMI Southwest Ohio launched a new series last year called "Welcome to Our Table" featuring different chefs to bring together communities that are passionate about food, mental wellness and cultural connection. In March, NAMI SWOH celebrated Black History Month with Chef Jeff Harris at Nolia Kitchen in OTR.
Several Cincinnati companies and organizations are serving as NAMI SWOH Walk sponsors, including TriHealth as the Presenting Sponsor; Premier Sponsors U.S. Bank and Pathway to Peace, the Patricia and Jessica Lutz Foundation; as well as an additional three gold, eight silver, and 16 bronze sponsors.
People who want to participate in the rain-or-shine NAMIWalks can register here
at namiwalks.org/swoh
. Attendees are encouraged to use the north entrance to Sawyer Point near Kellogg Circle. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and everyone who checks in gets a free Happy Coffee. At 9:45 a.m., participants gather at the NAMIWalks stage for an opening ceremony and then walk at 10 a.m. The event is pet-friendly and accessible. There is no registration fee, and fundraising by participants is highly encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 receive an event T-shirt.100% of funds raised stay local, powering NAMI Southwest Ohio’s free, award-winning mental health programs, advocacy, educational resources and services.
What: NAMIWalks Southwest Ohio
Where: Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH, 45202
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Time: Registration opens 9 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
RSVP: Register and/or donate at www.namiwalks.org/swoh
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.