Kenton County Library's career services can help meet new Kentucky requirements on jobless benefits

The law’s requirements have been called onerous by some.

It reduced the number of weeks unemployment insurance is available to as few as 12, depending on the state unemployment rate. The previous number of benefit weeks was 26.



he legislation also increases work search requirements from one to five job inquiries per week in order to remain eligible for the benefits.

The Kenton County Public Library is in a position to help the unemployed fulfill the new work search requirements and get back on the job.

Participants can attend any computer software and career classes offered by the library either in-person or online to help meet their weekly obligations. Instructors can issue certificates as proof of attendance or completion.

The library’s services relate to all levels of job seekers – entry-level, professional, veterans, those in job transition, second careers.

The American Library Association has worked with Ruppert and her team to make Kenton County’s program a model for other libraries.





The library "is deeply integrated into the local workforce development ecosystem and has a primary seat at the regional workforce development table during strategic conversations," the report says. "These relationships allow KCPL to refer patrons regularly to all system partners, and partners, in turn, refer their clients to the library for job search needs."



Read the study: Last year, in a study commissioned by the Chief Operating Officers of Public Libraries organization, Kenton County was identified as one of 10 outstanding public library workforce initiatives to research and model. Read the study: Public libraries role in workforce development and small business: A look across 10 library systems

And in January, Ruppert outlined the library’s career programs at a national conference in New Orleans called LibLearnX

For more information, on the library’s job services, click here.