Coen Brothers collaborator visits Cincinnati September 22

Women in Film Cincinnati and the Mercantile Library have teamed up to present a very special evening on September 22: "The Art of the Storyboard" with J. Todd Anderson.
Anderson has created storyboards for every Coen Brothers movie since "Raising Arizona." Anderson's detailed, shot-by-shot drawings of what the directors plan to film, are an essential part of turning the Coens' ideas into unique, memorable movies.
The artist recently published a book of complete storyboards for "The Big Lebowski," (which turned 25 this year) and will have copies available for purchase at the event.
Anderson also has worked for many other directors, including Jodie Foster, Barry Sonnenfeld, Drew Barrymore, Charlie Day, Frank Oz, Lasse Hallstrom, Shane Black, and George Clooney. He also worked on several local productions, including "A Rage in Harlem" and "The Old Man and The Gun."
A resident of his hometown Dayton, Ohio, and an alumnus of Wright State University, Anderson has written several movie projects of his own.
WHAT: "The Art of the Storyboard" with artist and author J. Todd Anderson.
WHEN: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Doors open at 5PM. VIP reception at 5:30PM. General reception at 6PM. Author talk at 6:30PM.
WHERE: The Mercantile Library, 414 Walnut St, 11th floor, downtown Cincinnati.
TICKETS: $15 for members of WIF or the Mercantile Library. $25 general public. $150 private VIP meet-and-greet reception.
