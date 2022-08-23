Musicians, artists, chefs, and a distillery team up to raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood relief

founder Suzy DeYoung, and members of her team, have delivered over 3,000 pounds of food to

CANE Kitchen

in Whitesburg, KY and worked with their staff and volunteers to feed hundreds of families affected by the flood.

one

of the first distilleries to open in Over-the-Rhine since Prohibition crafting clean gin, spicy whiskey, and smooth bourbon. Founder Michele Hobbs is a native of Letcher County, KY. The Stillhouse is donating use of the venue and more to create more “Hope for the Hills.”

have appeared at Bunbury and MidPoint Music Festival. This is their first appearance in Cincinnati since the pandemic.

. Trace Deaton grew up in Northern Kentucky, now lives in Georgetown and tracks his family roots to eastern Kentucky. He is an award-winning photographer and artist who has an eye for extraordinary images found in everyday life. Trace has prepared a collection of his art to sell at this event, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit the relief effort

Admission includes food prepared by La Soupe , The Pub at Rookwood, Out of Thyme, and Mighty Good OTR plus two tickets for OTR Stillhouse wine or beer.

To purchase tickets and get more information visit www.hopeforthehills.net .