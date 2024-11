Holiday gift giving guide: Fort Thomas

Read more articles by Jessica Bozsan.

Jessica Bozsan is a content marketing strategist, writer, editor and overall passionate communicator who lives in Ft. Thomas, KY, with her hectic family of five. She’s the zany force behind Pink Pineapple Post , a newsletter packed with tasty tidbits and inspo for creating content that clicks. When she’s not writing, she’s reading (mostly novels), walking, practicing yoga or sneaking breaks to lay on the couch.