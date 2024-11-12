Holiday gift giving guide: Fort Thomas

Need a break from the mall? You’ll find something for everyone on your nice list concentrated in a few welcoming districts in Fort Thomas, tucked just south of Newport. Bonus points if you use these recommendations to gift yourself a little self-care as well.
Downtown district
If you’re a morning person, make your first stop at Ft. Thomas Coffee
for a cup of java or tea to tote along as your shop. Add a baked treat to keep your energy up, or even order a quiche, then sit and stay awhile. Have little ones in tow? There’s a sweet playroom to keep the tiny set busy while you relax.
Coffee in hand, head next door to Lavender Trail Boutique
for trendy, all-inclusive clothing, gifts and home décor. Then, wander across the street to The Hidden Chapter Bookstore
to pick up something novel for your special bookworm. This literary gem sells both new and used titles, and also serves wine later in the day. You’ll also find Pet Wants
an easy walk away, featuring fresh and nutritious pet food, “spaw” products, treats and chews.
Jessica BozsanOwner Dave Mulcahy and his daughter, Maddie Mulcahy, a sophomore at Highlands High School who often helps out in the store.
If your shopping endeavors have taken you into the early evening hours, you could pause now for dinner with no driving required.
The Greenline Kitchen & Cocktails
offers an eclectically elegant menu featuring starters like charcuterie and arancini (fried rice balls) to scallop crab cakes and poutine. Or settle in for a full dinner, choosing from comforting favorites like prime rib served with mashed potatoes and asparagus, roasted vegetable risotto, pasta Bolognese and more. If you’re out and about on a Sunday morning, you can sample Greenline’s brunch.
At day’s end, you can also pop by The Post Taps & Bottle Shop
, a family friendly watering hole beloved by the locals. It features a dedicated kid play space as well as a broad menu that includes kids’ meals (with toy).
If it’s lunchtime, it’s a great time to head to your car and drive to the next destination. You can score fresh and tasty salads, sandwiches and burgers at The Tickle Pickle
a bit further down North Fort Thomas Avenue. Take your pick from dishes named in honor of famous musicians, like the Nom Petty, the Buns N Roses or the Free Bird Salad.
Highland Plaza
Right off of Grand Avenue, the main thoroughfare connecting Fort Thomas to 471, is the Highland Plaza shopping center. It’s anchored by a bustling lunch spot, Highland Square Café
, serving hand-crafted sandwiches, wraps, fresh salads and soups, plus beer and wine.
While you’re there, check out all the unique boutiques nestled together here, too. Monica’s Chic Boutique
offers one-of-a-kind women’s clothing in the latest styles, with a focus on kind service. At Diamonds and Dimples Chic Boutique Children’s Clothes
, you’ll find infant and kids’ clothes, featuring local vendors, through size 6 for girls; size 5 for boys. Additionally, check out Faded Finds
to score vintage and upcycled home goods and furniture at reasonable prices.
Jessica BozsanParlor in Fort Thomas Midway District.
The Midway
The Midway district offers a handful of pubs and restaurants, including Grassroots & Vine
, serving artisan food and beverage from local and regional farms, like sandwiches, salads, soups and charcuterie boards, as well as adult beverages and outstanding desserts (try their carrot cake!).
You can also savor sweet scoops from Parlor
and browse unique gifts and home goods, as well as specialty barware and tools, at French 75 Boutique
.
Solo Standout
There’s one more stop before you go, the cherished children’s bookstore Blue Marble Books
. Located close to the Campbell County YMCA, it’s worth a trip for its wide selection of titles and a Goodnight Moon
-inspired room. It’s been independently owned and operated in Fort Thomas for 40 years.
