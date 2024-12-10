Gifting that supports Cincy’s makers

Our local makers are facing a tricky time, with one foot planted firmly in real life and the other floating online. Etsy, once a reliable partner to many artists and artisans, has increasingly become more money-minded corporate than egalitarian marketplace. Thanks to higher fees for sellers, a constantly changing pay-to-play search algorithm, and a requirement for free shipping on orders over $35 even as postage outpaces inflation, many artists are turning away from the biggest online marketplace for individual artists and crafters.
So, what’s a modern maker to do? Turns out, it’s personal, physical, digital and social. As in, all of the above. Most sellers now manage multiple platforms, both in person and virtually. For gift seekers, that makes it all very merry. Here are a few things to consider as you do your gift shopping this holiday season, especially if you want to give a gift that gives twice—as a unique present to someone special and as money in the pocket of a local maker.
Know your favorite makers
Once you find a vendor you like, stay in touch. Follow their social handles so you know when they’ll be at one of the many shows throughout the year around the city, from City Flea
to Crafty Supermarket
, or even your neighborhood farmers’ market. Many of these makers also publish a newsletter—hit subscribe to stay up-to-date.
Jill Goulait, proprietor of Mariemont-based Circle Circle Jewelry
, prefers her repeat customers to purchase directly through her via her site or even a direct message on social. Her delicate designs in high-quality metals are ideal for everyday wear and are perfect for gifting.
“One thing that’s important for me is to have an approachable price point,” says Jill. “Selling directly to my customers helps me keep my prices reasonable.”
The fact that you can be directly in touch with the actual humans behind these brands is one of their biggest charms. Take, for instance, the tea geniuses brewing up magic at Wendigo Tea Co. In the FAQs on their site, they answer a question about what to do if there’s something wrong in your order this way: “Email me at [email protected], and I’ll take care of it. We are humans listening to records and having fun drinking tea while shipping stuff out. We are going to make mistakes, and our current record is about one of every two hundred orders is missing a product or we did something dumb like ship the wrong item. We’ll make it more than right for you.” Talk about feel-good…
Shop any way you like it
Can’t make a show or need the convenience of all-in-one shopping? In addition to having their own sites and keeping up social handles, many artists also have Etsy shops. One long-standing jeweler based in Ft. Thomas, KY, Susie Brand, sells through Etsy as well as from her studio space at Pendleton Arts Center. “I enjoy sharing my story of jewelry-making, and clients love visiting my studio and connecting with the creative process,” says Susie. “Creating jewelry that brings happiness and love to others is so rewarding. Seeing people smile because of my work makes it all worth it. This business isn’t just what I do; it has become who I am, and I love it.” That sentiment shines through in her striking handmade designs, which feel simultaneously modern-fresh and timeless-classic.
Whimsical ceramic artist Katie Swartz’s small animal-themed pots make a sweet home for a growing jade.
You’ll also find whimsical ceramic artist Katie Swartz primarily on Etsy in her shop, luvkt
. Additionally, you can score her animal-themed porcelain creations of cats, foxes, elephants and more in the shop at Queen City Clay in Norwood, as well as at Indigenous Craft Gallery in Oakley.
Visit their shop(s)
While most small artists do not have retail spaces, some do. This is especially festive in the case of family-run Cincinnati chocolatier Maverick Chocolate
. You can visit one of their two locations, in Findlay Market and Rookwood, and sample the goods before you buy. Their hot chocolate is an especially welcome treat to warm you on a chill winter’s day.
For a heavenly mixture of chocolate and honey, stop by The Chocolate Bee on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a shared space for Chocolats Latour
and Bee Haven Honey
, the latter also with solo space at Findlay Market.
Love our local makers
There truly is an astounding amount of talent and ingenuity secreted away in all the nooks and crannies of greater Cincinnati. Take a little time this holiday shopping season to slow down a bit and get to know the makers hiding in plain sight, like Elizabeth Ross of Chestnut Street Market
, who creates nature-inspired screen prints on paper and fabric. Or Katelin Reeser or Rock Salt Vintage
, who designs unique silver jewelry by recycling metal. A little investment in finding your favorites now will make gifting easier for many Christmases to come.
