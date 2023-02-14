Education and conversations about racism resonated years later in a new place, a new role

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
About
Contact
Education and conversations about racism resonated years later in a new place, a new role
David Holthaus
|
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Share
Eric Avner
As part of our special report on Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s Racial Equity Matters program, we are presenting stories of people who experienced the trainings and their responses to it. This is the third in that series.
About 3,000 Greater Cincinnatians have participated in Greater Cincinnati Foundation’s
Racial Equity Matters
program, a series of training and discussions led by the North Carolina-based Racial Equity Institute. They take a deep dive into data on income and economic mobility, and examine how societal institutions -- education, health care, and criminal justice among them – have historically been weighted against Blacks and other people of color.
In Cincinnati, where the population in the city is roughly half Black and half White, that education speaks to the racial injustices proliferated against Blacks – the history of slavery, and the subsequent inequities carried on by people and institutions in power.
Years after he participated in the training here, Eric Avner discovered its lessons had stayed with him as he began a new role in a new community with a much different population.
In September, Avner, who had spent 14 years in a leadership role at Cincinnati’s Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Foundation, was named CEO of the
Waterloo Region Community Foundation
in Ontario, Canada. Similarly to Cincinnati, the region was settled in the 19th century, largely by immigrants from Germany. But a significant indigenous population was displaced, the result of centuries of injustices and violence.
Taking the reins of a newly merged community foundation, it was essential to understand this history, Avner says. The training he experienced in Cincinnati helped.
“This is a very diverse community that I wouldn’t have been prepared for,” he says. “The trainings helped with a sensitivity around the indigenous community here,” he says. “They’ve gone through generations of trauma and are in the middle of big conversations about that. It allowed me to approach this complexity in a way that I wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.”
READ MORE:
'The change starts with me': After racial justice justice training, some keep the conversation going
While a VP at Haile Foundation, Avner also founded and led
People’s Liberty
, a philanthropic lab that invested directly in people who proposed cutting-edge, creative projects. Avner and the small People’s Liberty staff participated in both the introductory program, called Groundwater, and its follow-up, Phase 1, a two-day session in a smaller group that involves more dialogue and interaction among the participants.
“We wanted to see the world differently,” he says. “We wanted to think about things differently. It was an opportunity to be part of a different way of making a difference in the community.”
The experience had an impact on the People’s Liberty team and the work they did. “It fundamentally changed the way we saw the work and our role in the community, the language we were using, the imagery we were using,” Avner says. “We looked at it with a different set of eyes.”
The People’s Liberty project ended in 2019 after making grants to 120 people with new ideas. But the impact of the conversations about racial equity that Avner and his team participated in have lasted and taken root in new ways.
To learn more about Racial Equity Matters, please visit www.gcfdn.org/rem
Share
Read more articles by
David Holthaus
.
David Holthaus is an award-winning journalist and a Cincinnati native. When not writing or editing, he's likely to be bicycling, hiking, reading, or watching classic movies.
Related Tags
Diversity
,
Philanthropy
,
Racial Equity Matters
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Clearwater sees U.S. 19 as Tampa Bay's next booming corridor
Source: 83Degrees
Meet the new Executive Director of Explore Flint & Genesee: Amari Steward
Source: Flintside
Copper Peak jumps to the future
Source: Upword - UP
What's it like to live in Downtown Fort Wayne? Try it with a staycation
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Health + Wellness
Arts + Culture
Higher Education
Community Development
Move to Cincinnati
COVID19
Research + Innovation
Diversity
Talent
Education + Learning
Transportation
Entrepreneurship
Voices of Youth
Environment + Sustainability
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.