Diversity in Design: An Architecture Matters panel discussion

The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Diversity in Design
, addressed the barriers to a diverse architecture profession, what’s being done to address it, and why people outside of the profession should care. To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will have an interactive conversation to dive deeper into topics touched on in the article. Questions from the audience will also be addressed throughout the program.
If you’re curious about how a diverse design team improves the built environment and what you can do to encourage more diverse design professionals, this is the program for you. Register here
and join us to learn more.
When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm
Where: Miami University Center for Community Engagement in Over-the-Rhine.
1300 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Cost: Free
RSVP to continue this discussion in person
.
Presented by AIA Cincinnati’s Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) committee, Ohio Valley NOMA, and Soapbox
.
Speakers:
Bridget Harris, Assoc. AIA BTH Construction Delivery
Bryant Phares II, Assoc. AIA, SHP
Maria Walker, AIA, Alto Design Group
Moderator:
Christopher Hernandez, AIA, Jacobs
Sponsored by
Presented by:
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org
Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group
Soapbox's
mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group
publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media contraction.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.