Diversity in Design: An Architecture Matters panel discussion

Julie Carpenter | Monday, June 26, 2023
The recent Architecture Matters article in Soapbox, Diversity in Design, addressed the barriers to a diverse architecture profession, what’s being done to address it, and why people outside of the profession should care. To continue the discussion, architects representing a range of backgrounds and experiences will have an interactive conversation to dive deeper into topics touched on in the article. Questions from the audience will also be addressed throughout the program.

If you’re curious about how a diverse design team improves the built environment and what you can do to encourage more diverse design professionals, this is the program for you. Register here and join us to learn more.
 
When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 5:30pm-7:00pm

Where: Miami University Center for Community Engagement in Over-the-Rhine.
1300 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cost: Free
RSVP to continue this discussion in person.

Presented by AIA Cincinnati’s Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) committee, Ohio Valley NOMA, and Soapbox.

Speakers:
Bridget Harris, Assoc. AIA BTH Construction Delivery
Bryant Phares II, Assoc. AIA, SHP
Maria Walker, AIA, Alto Design Group

Moderator:
Christopher Hernandez, AIA, Jacobs

Sponsored by
 





Presented by: 
AIA Cincinnati
AIA Cincinnati advocates for the architectural profession and is a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). AIA is the professional organization of Registered Architects who create, improve, and sustain the communities where we live, work, and play. aiacincinnati.org

Soapbox Cincinnati and Issue Media Group 
Soapbox's mission is to connect people to place. Issue Media Group publications leverage the power of solutions-based journalism and narrative storytelling in partnership with community-based leadership coalitions to increase attachment to place – a foundational element to inclusive economic growth – while delivering community response to local media contraction.
 
Julie Carpenter has a background in cultural heritage tourism, museums, and nonprofit organizations. She's the Executive Director of AIA Cincinnati.  

