Covington Creates showcases The Cov's artistic superpowers

Guests and panelists mix and mingle at the July 18th Covington Creates event at Scribble Park in Covington. Jessica Bozsan

Art trips down the stairs from the nondescript parking lot to the landing with the incredible view.

“It seems like people are more stressed and pressured these days, and I like the idea of creating something that will brighten the day of someone walking or driving by, the more unexpected the better,” explained Phelps,

“I have always been an artist but am fairly new to public art. I like the feeling of working hard and standing back and seeing a physical 3D sculpt, so much more fun than my traditional 2D designs,” he

The brain behind Covington Creates and co-founder of Madison Design , Jackie Roberto, added, “Public art is special because it creates community and sense of place. Creating community and connection is the intention of Covington Creates.”

While a handmade aesthetic is unquestionably essential to public art, the panelists also discussed how technology might be integrated in the future. “I was super geeked for that!” enthused Phelps. “Alloy has been developing AR & VR for over a decade, I think as our phone capabilities increase, we will have a lot of opportunities to experience art and even modify public art and add our own digital twist to share socially. It may be a great collaboration between artist and the public,” he said.

“This event was entirely Marc’s vision,” said Roberto. “He deserves all the kudos for bringing people together and creating a vibrant shared experience.

Attendees get ready for the panel discussion.

Marc Phelps , founder of AlloyFX and creator of Clive the Alien, who also attends Burning Man each year and has a passion for temporary sculptures made of ice and driftwood.

, founder of AlloyFX and creator of Clive the Alien, who also attends Burning Man each year and has a passion for temporary sculptures made of ice and driftwood. Janet Creekmore , a user-experience designer, artist and community builder who is one of the people behind the creation of Scribble Park.

, a user-experience designer, artist and community builder who is one of the people behind the creation of Scribble Park. David Rickerd , who paints murals and portraits throughout the tri-state area and has worked as a graphic designer for more than 30 years.

, who paints murals and portraits throughout the tri-state area and has worked as a graphic designer for more than 30 years. Carus Waggoner , who has designed and fabricated custom art pieces for Cirque Du Soleil, the San Francisco Ballet and the Cincinnati Ballet.

, who has designed and fabricated custom art pieces for Cirque Du Soleil, the San Francisco Ballet and the Cincinnati Ballet. Jay Becker, who is the founder and president of creative consultancy and branding agency, BLDG.