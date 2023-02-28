The region's first Bike & Trail Expo is a chance to shake off the winter blues and start planning

Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance is sponsoring its first Bike and Trail Expo on March 11. Provided Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance is sponsoring its first Bike and Trail Expo March 11. Provided

As February ends, thoughts of spring are definitely in the air. A new outdoor-centric event offers a chance to shake off winter and start thinking about experiencing new outdoor adventures in the year ahead.



The Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance is sponsoring the first Bike & Trail Expo on Saturday, March 11 at MadTree Brewing in Oakley. The Expo will include more than 50 diverse cycling and adventure destination exhibitors, and organizers say it will be an opportunity to check out possible destinations and to take a look at gear for the journeys ahead.



With its first Expo, Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance (CORA) wants to bring together a community of cyclists, hikers, runners, campers and other outdoor adventure seekers, so the event promises a little something for everyone.



Greater Cincinnati and the surrounding region boasts an abundance of urban, local and regional outdoor recreation. The Expo is an opportunity to highlight a diverse range of bikes and outdoor gear, as well as outdoor destination exhibitors throughout the Midwest and beyond.



Some of the exhibitors include Aclipse Camper Vans, Adventure Crew, Benchmark Outdoor Outfitters, bioWheels, Inner Trek, Reser Bicycle Outfitters, Tri-State Trails, and many more.



Celebrating and supporting outdoor enjoyment is part of Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance (CORA)’s culture, organizers say. The not-for-profit aims to build an inclusive community that also encourages recreating in nature, and making it accessible for everyone.



CORA volunteers create and promote access to more miles of multi-use natural surface trails for mountain bikers, trail runners and hikers by working with local park systems and municipalities, and developing and carrying out plans for greater access to trails.



CORA is partnering with MadTree Brewing to produce the Expo. All proceeds will

benefit CORA’s mission.



CORA and MadTree are members of 1% for the Planet, an international organization whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual revenue to environmental causes to protect the environment. The aim is to offer accountability, prevent greenwashing and "certify reputable giving."



The Bike & Trail Expo will be Saturday March 11 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Barrel and Oakley Rooms at MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road. The event is family friendly and admission is free.





