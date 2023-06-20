Dog About Town: Dead Low Brewing has top-notch wings and good shade for summer’s dog days

Once seated on the cool concrete, Vincent was immediately greeted by owner Kyle Havens and presented with an official Dead Low Bandana. He was informed of where to find the spigot and buckets for dog refreshment as well. Vince found this to be quite courteous. But then, he generally expected to be received with much fanfare due to his status as a renowned critic.

Vincent was immediately greeted by owner Kyle Havens and presented with an official Dead Low Bandana.