Coming Clean: 5 questions with picture book author Keila Dawson

Two picture book poetry anthologies co-edited with Lindsay H. Metcalf and Jeanette Bradley that feature young activists making big changes in our world: No World Too Big: Young People Fighting Global Climate Change and No Voice Too Small: Fourteen Young Americans Making History

A forthcoming title in this same series, No Brain the Same: Neurodivergent Young Activists Shaping Our Future, coming out in 2026

Yumbo Gumbo, a fun story about food that includes math concepts and has a Spanish edition, El gumbo más delicioso

Opening the Road: Victor Hugo Green and His Green Book, a nonfiction picture book about a travel guide for African Americans during segregation

The King Cake Baby, a New Orleans version of the Gingerbread Man

And a 2027 book whose title hasn't been announced yet. Stay tuned!

Dawson leads a group of elementary students during a school visit at Larchmont Charter School in Los Angeles.

Keila Dawson is a local picture book author who is making a difference in the lives of kids in Cincinnati through storytelling. In this time of increasing screen use, picture books remain a crucial way for kids to learn, connect and grow.Here’s what Keila had to say about the role of stories in kids’ lives today.I’ve always enjoyed the idea of storytelling. As a former teacher and parent, picture books are my favorite format. They are unique because they communicate a theme, message and/or emotion in few words using visual storytelling.Reading with and to a child is the best way to expand their vocabularies, critical thinking skills, and socio-emotional development.Leaving room for the illustrator is always a challenge, but the combination makes the magic happen and allows a young child to engage and experience a story.Breaking into this industry has been a dream come true.On author visits, I’m always excited to share with young people the local and Ohio state connections to my work.InI got permission to feature a young teen scientist from Mason whose invention creates electricity using three elements from nature.When sharing how I used research to writekids learn the role Ohio’s Standard Oil Company played in helping Black travelers during legal segregation and the connection to the Underground Railroad.Cincinnati is the place where I got started in this business. I stumbled upon a group of writers, many who were award-winning authors who mentored me. They helped develop my craft, and coached me in the business side of the industry. I am forever grateful for their guidance.Also, the Cincinnati Public Library has helped me with research over the years, specifically with research for my nonfiction projects. Before moving to Cincinnati from Los Angeles almost two decades ago, there were two things on my must-have list: public radio and a robust public library system. I was excited to learn that Cincinnati has both!I’d wish schools had the resources to have authors visit with young people. It doesn’t matter in what country I’ve visited schools; I am in awe of kids who are curious about the world. Young people want to understand how they see themselves fitting in it. And books help them explore many topics including our connectedness and our humanity.