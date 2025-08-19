Coming Clean: Kathy Wade debuts educational art experience at America’s River Roots

There’s a certain magic in the air when Kathy Wade walks into a room. Not the kind that demands attention through pomp or circumstance, but the kind that commands presence with her grace, and calm confidence. Her voice is sultry and soothing; the same voice that has lulled children to literacy, lifted jazz to new heights, and led a legacy of art-centered advocacy in a city that often forgets its Black luminaries until they’re gone.

For over four decades, Wade has poured her soul into Cincinnati on stage, in schools, across community centers, and into the hearts of generations. An acclaimed jazz vocalist and co-founder of Learning Through Art, Inc., Wade’s name is synonymous with a style that blends performance, pedagogy, and purposeful impact. She doesn’t just sing jazz; she lives it through improvisation when resources are tight, managing setbacks through times of racial turmoil all the while landing the final note with brilliance.

With a voice that can soothe a soul and ignite a stage, Kathy Wade has spent decades weaving music, culture, and community into a harmonious legacy. The Emmy Award—winning singer, educator, and arts advocate is as comfortable under the spotlight as she is behind the scenes, shaping opportunities for the next generation. Soapbox recently caught up with Wade to explore the inspirations, challenges, and enduring passion that have fueled her journey from Cincinnati stages to international acclaim.

Tina Gutierrez Wade believes arts can ignite a love of reading, build self-confidence, and bring communities together.

Here is what she had to say:

Over the years, my mission has evolved from a personal desire to perform and understand the business of being an artist, to a deeper calling centered on using art to empower communities. Especially through literacy. What began as a quiet, almost reluctant journey into arts education through Learning Through Art, Inc ., grew into a passionate commitment to making books come alive for children and families. That shift happened when I realized how deeply art, especially when integrated into education, could transform lives.

What continues to fuel your passion today?

Witnessing how the arts can ignite a love of reading, build self-confidence, and bring communities together. Through programs like Learning Through Art, we help children see themselves in stories and give families tools to engage with literacy in joyful, creative ways. At its core, this work is about building bridges, breaking down barriers, and celebrating our collective mosaic of stories, culture, and humanity. And it’s all done through the power of art.

What do you see as one of the most urgent needs when it comes to access and education in underserved communities?

Ensuring that children, and their families, can see themselves in the stories they read. Representation matters deeply. When a child opens a book and sees characters who look like them, live like them, or share their cultural background, it sends a powerful message: You belong here. Your story matters. At Learning Through Art, we’ve built our programming around this simple but transformative idea.

When a child can say, “I see me,” it opens the door to possibility. It’s not just about literacy, it’s about identity, confidence, and hope. And when you empower a child like that, you empower an entire family, an entire community. That’s the heart of what we do.

What does the upcoming River Roots Festival mean to you, personally and professionally?

Personally, the River Roots Festival represents a deep sense of purpose and belonging. I remember first hearing about the River Roots festival and how it would help launch the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States. My immediate reaction was “I want in.” Because to me, representation is everything and you simply can’t talk about America’s river roots without acknowledging the full scope of its cultural and historical narrative.

Professionally, it aligns perfectly with the mission of Learning Through Art and our decades of work in community engagement. River Roots offers a new platform to continue that tradition in a way that’s both celebratory and educational.

How does America’s River Roots reflect the broader goals of your work in arts and community?

One of the most meaningful contributions we’re making to the festival is an original educational piece titled Sounds from the River. This project traces the migration of people through America’s waterways, from the Mississippi Delta to the Ohio River, highlighting how these journeys shaped music and art. We explore genres born from the blending of African, Cajun, and Indigenous musical traditions, rooted in both joy and struggle, and show how this cultural migration fueled the creation of new American sounds.

Mark your calendars for October 8-12 for America's River Roots