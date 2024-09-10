Coming Clean: 5 Questions with Jim Kohl of The Polka Warriors

Jim Kohl has played musical instruments of one sort or another since he was a second grader at St. James in White Oak. Back then it was trumpet. These days, he sits behind a tenor horn as head of The Polka Warriors.This band has been playing together since 2018, filling the air with the beloved oompah sounds that quickly remind us of our city’s German roots. Not surprisingly, Oktoberfest season is their busiest time of year — because, let’s face it, without the jaunty tunes and dancing, Oktoberfest would be just a bunch of beer and sausage.Proudly proclaiming to “fight for your right to polka,” these weekend performers hold day jobs ranging from IT to teaching to law.Kohl gavea peek inside the band and what it’s like to moonlight as a Bavarian-style musician.

Actually, polkas are a smaller portion of our book. We also play marches, waltzes, schunkeln (a type of music where people lock arms and sway along with the song), plus pop tunes.



A lot of German music bands play German songs people know mixed with some pop. I wanted to differentiate us and go for challenging songs the way they’re played in Europe, while at the same time bring in schtick and schmaltzy tunes from the 70s and 80s. It takes people back to good times and that’s what it’s all about — living now with the warmth of all the good times.

Many friends who are excellent and versatile musicians — we are very lucky to have them! They include:

Steve Sanden on drums

Zac Cramer on tuba

Joe Vetter on tuba and trombone

Robbie Hart on trombone

Jim Vennemeyer on flugelhorn

Eric Steiden, Daniel Vennemeyer, and Alex Vennemeyer on trumpet

Julie Reizner on clarinet

Scott Vennemeyer on alto sax, E-flat clarinet, bass guitar, electric guitar, and vocals

Megan Clabbers on flute and piccolo

Jim Kohl on tenor horn

So much! My favorite day of the season is playing on the kickoff Friday afternoon at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, seeing all the office people playing hooky and coming out for a few beers to listen to us — and we are taking off work too.



There is joy in the air. That day holds the whole promise of the entire weekend and then, like that first cold bier, it is gone too quickly. As people find our music, enjoy a drink, and get up and dance — that makes things even better.

Jim Vennemeyer Scott Vennemeyer leads the audience in the chicken dance at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2023.

I own four pairs: black, grey, camel and brown. Some are for winter, some for the hotter, earlier Oktoberfest season. I probably don’t need anymore, until I go to Germany again.

We love to bring entertaining experiences to our audiences. We usually crown several children or adults as König (king) or Königen (queen) and get them to lead a march. When we see people doing this, dropping their troubles and having fun, it brings us such joy.



Seeing the way strangers come together to dance the chicken dance is always great. I also love to see kids drag their parents out to have fun as it reminds me of my boys doing the same years ago.



Later in the evening if people stand on tables and join in singing and dancing, it makes our night. This is standard fare in a Munich Oktoberfest tent.





Find out where The Polka Warriors are playing by following them on Facebook or Instagram. Their next dates are this weekend at Covington’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 15, 4-8 p.m.