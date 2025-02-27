Coming Clean: 5 questions with James Beard semifinalist Mike Stankovich

Stankovich is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category. @catieviox

As owner and operator of downtown’s Longfellow bar and Mid-City Restaurant , Mike Stankovich holds his patrons in high regard. In his line of work in the restaurant industry, he always aims for good taste in the food and drinks he makes. But more important, he says, is making sure the experience is about whoever is eating or drinking it.“Do they like it? Are they having a good time?” Stankovich says. “I like to turn people on to new things as well. Someone will always remember trying something enjoyable for the first time.”That’s right in line with the latest accolade he’s received. In January, Stankovich was named a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service” category of the prestigious James Beard Awards —the top of the top honors in the culinary world.We checked in with Mike to see how far he’s come since his first job at a bulk candy store in the mall.I’m proud to be recognized for more than just making food and cocktails. The category I’m nominated in is recognizing people in our industry who are trying to push it forward and create better work environments. As a lifer in this industry, I’m glad to see more of that being discussed.Life/Work balance. I couldn’t do any of this without my wife or my staff. My wife has supported me since day one. She and my staff are there to pick up the pieces when I can’t. Not only do they do that, but they also work hard and have a loyal following of guests.The New York Times did an article on me a decade ago. It wasn’t luck, but it was a nice break. There is not much luck in this industry. You have to learn and execute. Learn and execute over and over again. It takes good people more than luck.I’ve been here 10 years. I’ve lived all over. My wife grew up here, so we moved back to give it a go. It has suited us well!I’d wish for everyone to be successful as long as they create a positive work environment. We need to push this forward in the coming years.

You can often find Mike behind the bar at Longfellow, 1233 Clay Street, in OTR, or two blocks away at Mid-City Restaurant, 40 E. Court Street.



This year’s James Beard Award winners will be announced on June 16 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.



Congratulations to the trio representing the Cincinnati region as 2025 James Beard semifinalists including: Mike Stankovich, “Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service”; Anthony-Brown, owner and chef at The Aperture Walnut Hills in the "Emerging Chef" category and David Jackman, chef at Over-the-Rhine's Wildweed in the "Best Chef" category for the Great Lakes region.

