Coming Clean: 5 questions with Cincinnati poet Manuel Iris

Manuel Iris is a Mexican-born American poet who has held several distinguished positions including Poet Laureate of Cincinnati and Writer-in-Residence at the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library. Angie Lipscomb

Manuel Iris takes silence and turns it into poetry. A

Mexican-born American

poet now living in Cincinnati, Iris’ gift for language recently earned him the Ambroggio Prize , an award that highlights outstanding contributions to Latinx poetry in the United States.

Iris moved to the Queen City in 2008 to pursue a doctorate degree at the University of Cincinnati after completing an M.A. at New Mexico State University. Since then, he has made his mark in the region writing poetry in both Spanish and English and is the author of five poetry collections. He also teaches literature.

We recently caught up with Iris, who feels the Ambroggio Prize recognizes that Spanish is a poetic language, and that poetry transcends all languages. Says Iris, “I accept this award not only for myself, but for all Hispanic communities in the U.S., and for everyone who cares about the human condition, about art, and about beauty.”

