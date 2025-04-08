Climate change data pushes buttons. Climate change art influences perspective.

Since 2021, Paul Kroner of Studio Kroner, has been “making art out of the problem.” His upcoming exhibit, touted as “uniting art, science and community,” All Else Pales 2
, is a deeper consideration and expansion of the original All Else Pales
in 2022 regarding the challenges of climate change.
“I knew after the first, there would be a second,” says Paul, a visual artist and designer, and University of Cincinnati DAAP graduate. The first show was mainly a fusion of scientists in conversations with art. Now, he’s widened the lens with five weeks of panels, talks, presentations and poetry.
Inspired by Hannah Ritchie of Our World in Data, a scientific online publication, Paul points out how 7-9 million people die annually from pollution. Yet, at the present, according to Hannah on Cleanairfund.org,
“We’re breathing air that is cleaner than it has been for centuries. But it’s a success story that we rarely tell.” Paul too is convening people to share about the good things happening. As a native Cincinnatian, he says, “We’re progressive when it comes to climate policies, and I take pride in living here.” By fall of 2023, he started planning All Else Pales 2.
For funding, Paul has written grant letters and secured popcorn and beer sponsors. He is relentless with connections and follow-up phone calls. But the real work involves the right blend of artists, scientists, and presenters to prompt thought and action.
He began with Steven Hall, a Scottish-born artist residing in New York, who Paul met through a mutual DAAP connection and was impressed by his work’s focus on consumerism. According to Stephen, his art tries to show “the patterns in chaos and, perhaps, the overload of information that we are bombarded with in our modern times.”
John Sabraw, a professor of art at Ohio University, creates eco-conscious paintings, drawings and installations.
Paul next encountered England-born, John Sabraw
, an environmentalist and distinguished professor of art at Ohio University, who discovered orange sludge in nearby creeks, seepage from old coal mines. Working with several departments at the college, he’s turned it into a pigment which is now sustainably sourced and for sale.
Working with Northern Kentucky artist Devan Horton came easy to Paul as Devan co-curated Studio Kroner’s Trash Talk exhibit about the toxic news culture. Focusing on eco-centric work, the artist develops paints from natural materials and for this exhibition, Devan’s work reflects her conflict with paint and sustainability.
Albertus Gorman Styro smilodon and Clark's vole. Gorman collects junk from the Ohio River to make sculpture.
Albertus Gorman, an Amsterdam-born resident of Louisville, Kentucky, makes sculptures from flotsam in the Ohio River. As an environmental advocate, his artist statement reflects his status as a riverman. “In all that I have attempted along the river, I have tried to center my art in the service of life.”
Finally, Paul connected with Julia O. Bianco, a native of Argentina, whose work was elevated by a Contemporary Art Center residency
. As a mestiza, Julia used plants she took as part of her Dieta, a traditional Shipibo practice of communing with nature to learn from plants, and incorporated them into embroidery to convey how and where science and the Sacred meet.
Paul wants his studio to be a conduit. He says, “art is not the focal point. It is merely holding space—on the walls,” that allows attendees to scrutinize a subject matter within a safe, defined boundary.
One such topic is Making Sense of the Anthropocene in Community panel, convened by the Institute for Research in Sensing
(IRiS), focused innovation in sensing research and technology. These multidisciplinary talks in the round ask what is possible and what is good.
Many Americans believe climate change exists, yet based on a Climate Change in the American Mind
report out of Yale University and George Mason University, only 20% talk about it. To expand the show’s reach, Paul contracted children’s performances and a living earth pageant. Featured environmental poet, Elaine Olund, is producing a poetry anthology and climate writing workshop.
Artist and Studio Kroner gallery owner, Paul Kroner.
The goodwill afforded to him has surpassed expectations. He feels an urgency—and responsibility—to do it right. “This [show] is how my art will express itself for the year,” Paul says. “You’re not going to convince people with data.”
In a world of technology, people, emotions, and actions exist outside statistics, such as the Ohio Valley Forestry Fellowship which started in 1979 with friends planting trees on repurposed land and has now planted 130,000 seedlings.
Aside from the opening reception, there are two of everything: artist talks, panels, presentations, performances and writing-related events. Paul believes this rising tide of activity will “help people change their perspectives on an obvious problem.”
What: Opening reception for All Else Pales 2
Where: Studio Kroner, 130 W. Court Street, Cincinnati, OH, 45202
Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
RSVP: This is a free event. RSVP is appreciated here via Facebook.
Mark your calendars for (13) additional events through the exhibition closing on May 24.
Find the complete calendar of events here and choose “events” for the complete listing.