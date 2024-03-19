Queen City’s Indigenous voice

UNC Exec.Director Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard and Homer Shadowheart, office manager, co-host the podcast “Life on the Margins” which addresses an array of issues and how they impact the U.S. Indigenous population. Steve Aust

seeks to establish a broader platform to promote Indigenous perspectives on sacred sites, encourage land rematriation efforts, and assert Native sovereignty as foundational to some of the region’s most important natural resources and public spaces.”

Another important facet of Collective outreach is its podcast, “ Life on the Margins: An Urban Native Experience .” Mazzolini-Blanchard co-hosts the program with Homer Shadowheart, the Collective’s office manager, with rotating guests. Recorded at the Playhouse in the Park, it premiered on May 1 with the topic, “Working in White Spaces as Marginalized Individuals”, which addressed the interpersonal challenges, microaggressions and tokenism that are a common experience for many minorities in majority-white workplaces. Other topics covered on the podcast, which typically drops once a month and is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Podbean app, include Decolonizing Mental Health, which focuses on being respectful of Indigenous perspectives when working to enhance an individual’s emotional and psychological wellbeing, and Laughter is Medicine, which covers Native American representation and the cultural appropriation that all too often happens with mass entertainment. Mazzolini-Blanchard noted that Life on the Margins: An Urban Native Experience currently ranks among the top 25% of podcasts on the available streaming services.

Mazzolini-Blanchard noted that, for organizations such as the Collective, success is measured within a nontraditional framework: “Success is a colonial concept by nature. For us to be successful, it’s important to lift up our entire community, putting listening and serving at the forefront.”

Native American cycles to the cultural forefront when a major Hollywood movie, such as Killers of the Flower Moon, gains attention (and Oscar nominations). That Killers contained no “white savior” character (quite the opposite) nor cultural appropriation (Shadowheart, also an actor and comedian, rightly noted the ridiculousness of Johnny Depp playing Tonto in the most recent Lone Ranger movie) reflects some measure of progress. However, it doesn’t begin to undo the injustices levied upon the Indigenous population. Through a number of grassroots-level support and education initiatives, the Urban Native Collective is serving an often overlooked population.