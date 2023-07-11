Brighton Center pre-apprenticeship program helps customers find a trade career they love

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Housing
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Greenhills
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-The-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
Springfield Township
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Housing
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Voices of Youth
Places
Addyston
Alexandria
Amberley Village
Arlington Heights
Avondale
Bellevue
Blue Ash
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Crestview Hills
Dayton, KY
Dayton, OH
Downtown
Erlanger
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Evendale
Florence
Forest Park
Fort Thomas
Glendale
Golf Manor
Green Township
Greenhills
Highland Heights
Hyde Park
Kenwood/Montgomery
Lincoln Heights
Lockland
Ludlow
Madeira
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-The-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Reading
Sharonville
Silverton
Springdale
Springfield Township
St. Bernard
Uptown
Villa Hills
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Woodlawn
Wyoming
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
First Suburbs—Beyond Borders
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Racial Equity Matters
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Voices of Youth
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
About
Contact
Brighton Center pre-apprenticeship program helps customers find a trade career they love
Kareem A. Simpson
|
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Share
Brighton Center Trades To Success participants
Provided
Offered by the Brighton Center in Northern Kentucky, Trades to Success is a 3-week pre-apprenticeship program which helps those looking for a new career. Throughout the program students are able to learn about different careers in the trades, apprenticeship careers, and post-secondary education opportunities while becoming certified in career readiness.
Participants explore careers and industries such as electrician, line worker, construction, commercial driver's license (CDL), supply chain and logistics, and many more. So far this year, close to 75 people have been certified for career success through the program.
“We want to connect our participants to careers that they really want to do, and love,” said Rob Sander, Trades to Success program manager. “We want to make sure that they grow with the career that they choose. The program helps build relationships with employers and we also help our students to use those relationships to get them employed.”
The Trades to Success program follows a trend in support of education of the skilled trades, which appears to be returning to fashion, according to the 2022 Registered Apprenticeship Annual Report published by the Kentucky Career Center.
The report states that during Fiscal Year 2022, Kentucky had 1,593 active new apprentices compared to 1,521 in Fiscal Year 2021.
In addition, the report stated there were a total of 4,071 apprentices in Fiscal Year 2021 compared to 4,144 in Fiscal Year 2022.
“We’ve had quite a few success stories,” said Sander. “The great part of it is that success is determined by the individual and their self-determination. There are many people that come through this program that are not motivated, but those that are motivated seem to find the most success from the program.”
The Trades to Success starts up again August 21, 2023. To learn more about the program or to share your career expertise in a trade, please visit
brightoncenter.com
or contact Rob Sander at
[email protected]
.
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Read more articles by
Kareem A. Simpson
.
Raised in the inner city of Covington, Kentucky, Kareem Simpson is an author, innovator, community enthusiast, military veteran, serial entrepreneur, foodie and lover of all things creative.
Related Tags
Economic Development
,
Education + Learning
,
Jobs
,
NKY Thrives
,
Non-Profit
,
Social Innovation
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
100K Ideas' client storytelling series puts the spotlight on three Flint entrepreneurs
Source: Flintside
Buzzy fast food chain Jollibee hints at Sterling Heights location opening within 'coming months'
Source: Metromode
PODCAST: Dementia disparities in communities of color
Source: Rapid Growth
Q&A: Sterling Heights AI hackathon to connect high schoolers with leaders in the defense industry
Source: Metromode
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Health + Wellness
Arts + Culture
Higher Education
Community Development
Housing
COVID19
Move to Cincinnati
Diversity
Research + Innovation
Education + Learning
Talent
Entrepreneurship
Transportation
Environment + Sustainability
Voices of Youth
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.