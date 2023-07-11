Brighton Center pre-apprenticeship program helps customers find a trade career they love

Offered by the Brighton Center in Northern Kentucky, Trades to Success is a 3-week pre-apprenticeship program which helps those looking for a new career. Throughout the program students are able to learn about different careers in the trades, apprenticeship careers, and post-secondary education opportunities while becoming certified in career readiness.

Participants explore careers and industries such as electrician, line worker, construction, commercial driver's license (CDL), supply chain and logistics, and many more. So far this year, close to 75 people have been certified for career success through the program.

“We want to connect our participants to careers that they really want to do, and love,” said Rob Sander, Trades to Success program manager. “We want to make sure that they grow with the career that they choose. The program helps build relationships with employers and we also help our students to use those relationships to get them employed.”

The Trades to Success program follows a trend in support of education of the skilled trades, which appears to be returning to fashion, according to the 2022 Registered Apprenticeship Annual Report published by the Kentucky Career Center.

The report states that during Fiscal Year 2022, Kentucky had 1,593 active new apprentices compared to 1,521 in Fiscal Year 2021.

In addition, the report stated there were a total of 4,071 apprentices in Fiscal Year 2021 compared to 4,144 in Fiscal Year 2022.

“We’ve had quite a few success stories,” said Sander. “The great part of it is that success is determined by the individual and their self-determination. There are many people that come through this program that are not motivated, but those that are motivated seem to find the most success from the program.”