Boone County Arboretum’s annual fall plant sale is right around the corner

Fall is a good time to plant. And a good place to find plants is Boone County Arboretum’s annual plant sale on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Ammon Nursery on Camp Ernst Road.
Boone County Arboretum Director Kristopher Stone says the sale will “showcase a mix of native and non-native plants. Things that perform well in our area.” In addition to the stock found at Ammon, a number of regional vendors will be there with deals on perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs, and native plants. It’s a good way to upgrade your landscape and to help fund the Arboretum’s mission.
Visitors will be able to chat with a number of vendors as well as gather information from area conservation and forestry groups. Plant vendors include Ammon Nursery and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, among others. Be sure to visit the Arboretum on Wheels booth and chat with representatives from Boone County Conservation District, Boone County Cooperative Extension, and the Northern Kentucky Urban Forestry Council. And enjoy Darkness Brewery, a treat from Dreamy Whip, or something from the bake sale as you browse.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own wagon or cart for easier transport of plants. Most of the walking surface is gravel.
In addition, there will be a Friends of the Boone County Arboretum members-only presale the afternoon before on Friday, Sept. 16, 4:30-6:30 P.M. at Ammon Nursery.
The Boone County Arboretum is one the gems of Northern Kentucky, and a wonderful resource in our region.
The arboretum and Ammon Nursery are both located on Camp Ernst Road in Boone County.
Visit their website at https://bcarboretum.org
.