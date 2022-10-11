BLINK returns next week. Don’t miss it!

For a city of its size, Cincinnati packs a punch with its cultural festivals, refined visual and performing arts, and dining options. Next weekend, one truly unique homegrown Cincinnati experience—BLINK—returns to town and it is not to be missed.
BLINK appeared for the first time in 2017 and returns for the first time since 2019. This year, the event spans 30 city blocks, offering 101 exhibits spanning from just north of Findlay Market down to 7th
street in Covington, Kentucky. Visitors can expect live music, large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures from artists and design firms around the world.
This outdoor, immersive urban art experience is free—with the exception of a few special exhibits—and accessible by foot to the public. All exhibits can be found on the official event map, found here
.
The event takes place from October 13-16 and kicks off with a parade down 5th
Street at 7:30pm on Thursday night. The exhibits are best seen after sunset when the light sculptures and projection mapping is active from 7-11pm each night, but daytime visitors can still visit the murals and other installations like TIMISIEN Luminarium, which will be at Ziegler Park and is one of the only exhibits with a ticket fee.
Whether attendees show up for one hour or make it there every night, BLINK is a nighttime walking tour like no other.
Take your pick
The sheer number of installations during BLINK may seem overwhelming. If you’re looking to pick a few to focus on, consider these options:
- Do a walking tour of the 16 murals surrounding Findlay Market. One of the murals, at 1941 Race St., is also a projection installation.
- If you need a break, rest your legs and stop to enjoy Walnut Hills High School’s music and theater performances, together with the Bee Line light sculpture, in Piatt Park near the public library.
- Bring the whole family to see POOF, a kid-friendly, ADA-accessible sculpture on the eastern side of Smale Riverfront Park. This exhibit can be enjoyed any time of day.
Pro tips
- View the Eyes Up Drone Show over the Ohio River at the Roebling Suspension Bridge. The show is on Thursday at 9pm and 10pm and Friday thru Sunday at 8pm and 10pm. There are two viewing areas set up--one on the Covington Plaza just west of the bridge and one at Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati.
Parking in the downtown area will be extremely difficult during BLINK and some streets will be closed completely to traffic. Save yourself the headache of parking and re-parking by finding a spot somewhere along the perimeter of the event and plan to walk to as many installations as you can without returning to your car. If you can’t see enough in one visit, consider coming back on another night.
There are eight hospitality spots throughout the event where you can get information about restrooms, food and drink options, event maps, etc.
Rides on Metro and Tank buses (plus the streetcar, as always) are free in the event zone.