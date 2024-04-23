Beyond a Roof: 5 questions with Kim Webb of Emergency Shelter of NKY

ESNKY Executive Director, Kim M. Webb

1) What are some of the main challenges faced by the individuals experiencing homelessness you serve?



2) Can you share a success story or example of someone who has benefited from your shelter's services?

3) How does your shelter collaborate with other organizations or community partners to support the homeless population?

4) What are some common misconceptions people have about homelessness, and how does your shelter work to dispel these misconceptions?

5) Is there anything else you would like readers to know about your shelter or the issue of homelessness?