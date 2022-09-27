Beech Acres moves back to the urban core

After more than 70 years in Anderson Township, Beech Acres Parenting Center
is moving back to the city.
The agency is moving to the edge of downtown Cincinnati at 615 Elsinore Place, a location it says will position it to serve more children and families and strengthen its financial future.
The Elsinore site is close to several organizations that Beech Acres partners with, including Cincinnati Public Schools, Hamilton County Job & Family Services, Hamilton County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, as well as other health care providers. The site also includes large training spaces and smaller meeting rooms that will allow for more personal discussions, the agency says.
Established more than 170 years ago, Beech Acres now serves tens of thousands of people each year through services that include parent coaching, behavioral health support, foster care, and adoption.
“Beech Acres is outwardly engaged in the community, because that’s where children live their lives every day,” says Laura Mitchell, president and CEO. “We are excited about our new centralized location that will allow us to connect with more children and families throughout the entire tri-state.”
Mitchell was named CEO in 2021 after a 27-year career with Cincinnati Public Schools. She was superintendent of the school district for five years, from 2017 to 2021.
The agency says its programs and services will continue without interruption during its move, which is scheduled to be complete by the end of October.
“Moving into downtown Cincinnati is a strategic step that will help us to serve more clients while reinforcing our already solid fiscal foundation,” says Brittany Speed, chief financial officer for Beech Acres.
In returning to Cincinnati’s urban core, Beech Acres also moves closer to its historical roots. Established as the German General Protestant Orphan Home in 1849, the agency was first located on Burnet Avenue in Mt. Auburn. After 100 years in that location, the Home moved in 1949 to property in Anderson Township. Under the shade of the many beech trees on the site, it came to be known as Beech Acres, and later, Beech Acres Parenting Center.
Its programs have grown to serve not only children and families in Greater Cincinnati but also in Northern Kentucky, Southwest Ohio and Dayton, and 14 states.
Beech Acres says it is evaluating options for the future of its 17.6-acre property at 6881 Beechmont Ave. in Anderson Township.