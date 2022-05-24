Bank investments bring Catalytic Fund capital to more than $20 million

The Catalytic Fund helped get the redevelopment of Hotel Covington off the ground.

The Bradford Building in Covington was suffering from neglect when the Fund acquired it in 2016. The Catalytic Fund

The revitalization projects the fund has had a hand in include the transformation of an early 20th century multi-story department store building into the Hotel Covington, and the redevelopment of a sprawling, decaying warehouse in Bellevue into loft-style apartments.

Since 2013, the Catalytic Fund has supported more than 50 real estate developments. The Fund prioritizes projects that promise a noticeable impact on their neighborhoods, with an emphasis on creating diverse housing options, preserving historic assets, and converting vacant sites and buildings to productive uses.

Some of its more high-profile projects have been the Hotel Covington, the conversion of the old Coppins department store building into a 116-room upscale boutique hotel and restaurant that has sparked adjacent investments, and the Kent Lofts project in Bellevue, an adaptive re-use of a historic manufacturing building into 66 loft style, market-rate apartments