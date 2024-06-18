ArtWorks dedicates Cuban cultural mural in Cincinnati’s OTR neighborhood

In celebration of inclusion, ArtWorks started a mural series in 2023 to celebrate the various cultures in the city. Jens G Rosenkrantz Jr

The musical mural, “Azúcar!," pays tribute to the famous Afro-Cuban singer and pan-Latina icon, Celia Cruz. Provided

ArtWorks, known for its transformative public art projects, is set to dedicate a vibrant new mural celebrating Cuban culture in the Over-the Rhine-neighborhood. Created under the skilled hand of renowned illustrator and artist Jorge Rodriguez Diez , the mural promises to be a testament to diversity and creativity.

The public event, scheduled for Sunday, June 23 from 1–4 p.m. at 1405 Walnut Street, promises to be a lively celebration of art and culture. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities, which will feature salsa dancing, music, specialty food options, and an opportunity to hear from Diez himself, along with the young apprentices who contributed to the mural's creation.

Jorge Rodriguez Diez, known for his striking use of color and intricate designs, shared his inspiration for the mural during an exclusive interview with Soapbox Cincinnati. His work not only beautifies urban landscapes but also serves as a powerful statement about the importance of embracing cultural diversity in our communities.

Jens Rosenkrantz, Colleen Houston and Jorge Rodriguez Diez at The Annex Gallery at Pendleton Art Center

