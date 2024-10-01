The art of getting out the vote

Renowned street artist Shepard Fairey really wants you to vote. Seriously. To get the message across loud and clear, Fairey installed his very first permanent Ohio mural in OTR, entitled Get Out the Vote. The nonpartisan piece embodies Fairey’s bold, graphic style and reminds us all of our patriotic duty to make our choice known on the ballot. In addition to the permanent mural at 1412 Vine Street, there are numerous temporary wheatpaste murals
dotting a trio of Ohio cities: Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.
“It’s an important moment in American politics, and it’s a moment to bring a get-out-the-vote message to the streets,” said Shepard Fairey. “I was excited to be in Ohio to not only get art out there but also to be part of a movement to recognize the ideals of democracy. I believe that democracy functions most ideally when as many as possible participate,” he added.
John BeamTemporary wheatpaste murals are a signature of Shepard Fairey.
So, are you planning to participate? Your vote matters, and there’s still time to register. The deadline to register to vote in both Ohio
and Kentucky
is October 7. You can do so in person at a local election office, online
in Ohio or by mail (postmarked by October 7).
In the Buckeye state, voter participation is paramount, particularly when it comes to mobilizing younger voters. While polls show Donald Trump with a sizable lead over Kamala Harris, the state could still go either way, depending on who actually shows up to vote.
It’s certainly gotten a bit weird over the last two election cycles in Ohio, which used to have a reliable reputation as a bellwether state. Where Ohio went, so followed the country. Ohio’s choice predicted the presidential winner for 14 elections spanning six decades, from Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 landslide to Donald Trump’s upset win in 2016. In 2020, the whole game changed when Ohio broke from the rest of the nation in picking Trump over now President Biden.
Ty Wright for ArtsVote OhioShepard Fairey's wheatpaste murals are located in Cincy, Dayton, Springfield and Columbus.
This year, all bets are off. It’s up to you, voter. Use the above link to find the Shepard Fairey 1412 Vine St. mural along with the twelve local temporary wheatpaste murals, get registered by October 7 and make plans to vote. Whoever your candidate of choice, the important thing is to do your civic duty. And that’s the whole impetus behind this ArtWorks project.
“Public art has the unique ability to inspire action across a large audience. This is one of the most ambitious public art projects we have worked on to date across the state of Ohio,” said Colleen Houston, CEO and Artistic Director, ArtWorks. “Through this project, we hope to engage Ohioans in the democratic process and create a platform for the arts sector to increase engagement with the upcoming election.”
If you’re feeling inspired to do your part with art to get out the vote, ArtWorks is offering free artist-created yard signs at locations throughout Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland. See the full list here
. The twelve Ohio artists from these same cities who designed the signs are practicing the art of making sure every voice gets counted.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.