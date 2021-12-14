Westwood developers have big plans for 2023

Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Places
Avondale
Bellevue / Dayton
Blue Ash/Kenwood/Montgomery
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Dayton
Downtown
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Hyde Park
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Silverton
Uptown
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Arts + Culture
Community Development
COVID19
Diversity
Education + Learning
Entrepreneurship
Environment + Sustainability
Health + Wellness
Higher Education
Move to Cincinnati
Research + Innovation
Talent
Transportation
Places
Avondale
Bellevue / Dayton
Blue Ash/Kenwood/Montgomery
Bond Hill / Roselawn
Camp Washington
Clifton / CUF
College Hill
Corryville
Covington
Dayton
Downtown
Evanston / Norwood / O'Bryonville
Hyde Park
Madisonville
Mariemont
Mt. Adams
Mt. Auburn / Prospect Hill
Mt. Healthy
Mt. Lookout / Columbia-Tusculum
Mt. Washington
Newport
Northside
Oakley
Over-the-Rhine
Pleasant Ridge / Kennedy Heights
Price Hill
Silverton
Uptown
Walnut Hills / E. Walnut Hills
West End / Brighton
Western Hills
Westwood
Series & Events
Series
Architecture Matters
Case for Cities
Cincy's Got Tech Talent
Cincy Sets the Stage
Collective Impact
Community Stories
Ohio Civics Essentials
On The Ground
Speaker Series
STEAM in the Museum
Events
Design Events
Food Innovation
IDEALAB People Power
IDEALAB Movement Makers
IDEALAB reMaking Industry
NewCo Cincinnati
NKy Thrives
Contact
Subscribe
Westwood developers have big plans for 2023
David Holthaus
|
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Share
The former Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home will be converted to two new restaurants by 2023.
Provided
The owners behind the upscale Ivory House restaurant in Westwood are planning to convert a funeral home about a block away into a new dining concept.
The proposal, by Frank Eversole and Rick Pouliot, owners of EP Investments, would convert two 1920s-era funeral home structures, the former Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, into two restaurants. One will be a mid-priced Italian dining restaurant named Terrazza Trattoria, occupying the north building, the other will be an affordable Mexican grill-style restaurant and bar named Paloma’s, in the south building.
The dining complex, at 3042 Harrison Avenue, is directly across the street from Westwood’s historic Town Hall. It’s expected to open in spring 2023. An extensive renovation of the existing buildings and lots of landscaping need to be completed.
“We intend to retain the existing structures of the former Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home to bring two new local restaurant concepts to Westwood’s front door,” says Frank Eversole, co-owner of EP Investment Group.
EP Investments will work with the
Westwood Community Urban Redevelopment Corp. (WestCURC)
, Westwood’s non-profit community development corporation. WestCURC was assisted by the City of Cincinnati’s Department of Community and Economic Development and the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority in securing the property for development.
Ivory House
, a block to the east on Harrison, opened in July 2020 by Eversole and Pouliot, Westwood residents and long-time investors in the neighborhood, having completed dozens of residential development projects there. Ivory House is located in an ’80s-era building that had once been a Huntington Bank branch.
The Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home traces its origins to 1938 when Wain A. Bolton opened the Bolton Funeral Home at 3042 Harrison. He was joined by his son-in-law James Lunsford in 1962. The last viewing held in the facility was in early 2020.
Share
Read more articles by
David Holthaus
.
David Holthaus is the managing editor of
NKY Thrives
, an award-winning journalist, and a Cincinnati native. When not writing or editing, he's likely to be bicycling, hiking, reading, or watching classic movies.
Related Tags
Community Development
,
Dining + Nightlife
,
Economic Development
,
Entrepreneurship
,
Food + Drink
,
Reuse / Rebuild
,
Social Business
,
Talent
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
The Art Experience in Pontiac offers community opportunities to explore, create and heal
Source: Model D
Over half of adults unvaccinated for COVID-19 fear needles. Here’s what’s proven to help.
Source: High Ground
The Tuskegee Airmen Memorial: A historic moment for the residents of Port Huron
Source: The Keel
Kersha Deibel began volunteering at Planned Parenthood in 2005. 16 years later, she’s still there.
Source: Soapbox
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Architecture + Design
Environment + Sustainability
Arts + Culture
Health + Wellness
Community Development
Higher Education
COVID19
Move to Cincinnati
Diversity
Research + Innovation
Education + Learning
Talent
Entrepreneurship
Transportation
About Soapbox
Commitment to diversity
Contact Us
Have a tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Soapbox Links
Terms of Use
Underwriting policy
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.