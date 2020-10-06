Historic West Fourth attracting women-owned businesses

A yoga studio now occupies a space in the Historic West Fourth District of downtown Cincinnati, making it one of seven certified female-owned businesses in the area, with an eighth slated to open next year.

Nina’s Yoga & Wellness Studio, which hosted its grand opening last month, offers a variety of classes — encompassing everything from the deep tissue work of yin to the more traditional flow of hatha.

The studio is also equipped with infrared technology to allow for a hot yoga experience for those wishing to increase oxygenation and circulation while detoxifying the body.

“I think now, more than ever, people need a sense of place and belonging,” says Andrew Naab, director of commercial development for the Loring Group, which has invested nearly $125 million to redevelop and revitalize the district, to date. “We believe that Nina’s unique vision, class offerings, and collaborative approach will be catalytic to the development of this neighborhood.”

In addition to yoga, Naab says residents, visitors, and employees now have ample opportunities to explore and enjoy the vibrance of the neighborhood — whether that be the “modern breweries, storied facades, or people with character.”

The eclectic mix of businesses parallels the people behind them, which Naab says is important to the Loring Group, in that they aim to create an environment that promotes equality and allows entrepreneurs to thrive.

“When we support these women and their associated businesses, it means we are directly investing in the advancement of women’s economic empowerment,” Naab says. “It is our hope that by investing in these women and this neighborhood, we can disrupt the commercial real estate and development industry.”

The Soapbox Salon, Fabulous Frames & Art, Caffe Barista, Saigon Subs & Rolls, Sleepy Bee Cafe, and Portaluca Women's Boutique comprise other female-owned establishments in the neighborhood.

“Our goal is for Historic West Fourth to be a model for others to follow, and a place where women are afforded the same opportunities and growth potential as their male colleagues,” Naab says. “We are proud to have such a strong and diverse set of women.”