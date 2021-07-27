There’s new help for small businesses to navigate assistance programs

There’s lots of money, resources, and programs out there to help small businesses get back on their post-pandemic feet. Successfully navigating those programs is another story.

To help with jumping through the hoops, Hamilton County just launched a program called 513 Small Business Assist to help remove the barriers business owners face when winding their way through the bureaucracy of recovery assistance programs.

The program will allow eligible small businesses to receive one-on-one support with grant applications, business planning, marketing, and access to funding.

And by “small business,” they mean really small.

Business owners can consult a business advisor on their business plan and areas that need support, connect to funding programs and grant opportunities, and get direct support throughout the application process.

They can also get access to experts who can help make legal, marketing, financial management, or accounting improvements to the enterprise.

Businesses must be located in municipalities within Hamilton County. No vices are allowed —