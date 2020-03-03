Together, again: Two NKY creative agencies will soon be under same roof for second time

It’s déjà vu for Scooter Media and Spotted Yeti. The two Covington-based businesses – Scooter Media is a boutique public relations firm and Spotted Yeti is a smart-video agency – will move into an office building at 823 Scott St. in Covington to meet growing demand and expansion of services for both.



This is the second time the two agencies will be under the same roof; the first was 2013–2016, when they shared a building at West Sixth and Russell, also in Covington. They split (amicably) when growth by both firms turned into a space squeeze. Scooter Media moved to 418 W. Sixth, while Spotted Yeti stayed at the Russell Street locale.



Then, Spotted Yeti founder/president Molly Berrens and Scooter Media founder/president Shannan Boyer purchased the building at 823 Scott earlier this year and began working with SI Interiors of Fort Thomas to renovate the two-story property.



“Both Shannan and I are committed to Covington and had been looking for property to meet our growing needs,” says Berrens. This opportunity presented itself and it was a no-brainer. Our companies complement each other in values and services.”

Scooter Media founder/president Shannan BoyerAdds Boyer: “We are two female entrepreneurs in the media industry, and we’ve been fortunate enough to grow our own businesses while supporting one another from the start. We both knew we needed more space for our firms and we feel lucky to have found a place that can work for both of us while allowing us to stay in Covington.”



This is the latest news in a year of growth for both businesses. Under Boyer’s leadership, Scooter Media has been named Small/Mid-Sized PR Agency of the Year for the past three years by the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.



Now at nine employees, the agency plans to add two more workers once they’ve moved into the new space. With the relocation, the agency will also expand its offerings to include graphic design, in addition to public relations, social media, and content services for clients.



Scooter Media’s office will be on the building’s second floor, which features 3,500 square feet of space. In addition to the firm’s offices, the larger space will enable Boyer to sublease a portion of the second floor or further expand her agency in the future.

Spotted Yeti founder/president Molly Berrens

Spotted Yeti has also experienced employee growth — currently at five full-timers — and added services and capabilities to meet client needs, including a new Smart Video strategy service. Last summer, the company was selected as a BLINK projection mapping artist. Its work, “HUEmanity,” was projected on the side of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.



Spotted Yeti’s new office will be on the building’s first floor, which also includes 3,500 square feet of space to house a video production studio to expand their service offerings. According to Berrens, new editing suites and creative spaces will aid the team’s workflow and productivity.



Tom West, Covington’s economic development director, says the city is heartened that the agencies’ latest expansions will keep them there.



“Seeing Scooter Media and Spotted Yeti grow their creative businesses in the Cov has been great,” says West, “but seeing these two women-led companies collaborate to cohabitate and invest in a building here is an inspiring continued commitment to our community.”



Spotted Yeti expect to move in its new space this month while Scooter Media will join it in April. And because they’ve previously shared office space, “We already know we’re good roommates,” Boyer says.