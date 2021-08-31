Pause and Feel the Beauty founder encourages conversation, connection

Nora Klopp, like many individuals this past year, found herself stuck in her house and trying to figure out how to balance her work and her life. As the pressure built and “overwhelmed” became the new norm, Nora’s anxiety peaked.
“I first consciously knew I had anxiety when I was a teenager,” says Klopp, “But Covid made it go out of control because I had to let go and trust.”
The gradual reentry made Nora realize that her anxiety was affecting all factors of her life. Knowing she needed to get it under control, she began reading, attending online mindfulness retreats, and seeing a counselor.
“I have learned so much and figured it would be a great opportunity to start talking to other people,” she says.
So Nora created “Pause and Feel the Beauty,” which she runs on Instagram
and Facebook
. What started as a way for Nora to share what she had been learning about anxiety management has grown to be so much more.
Nora Klopp
“I was still unsure if starting a page and sharing my experiences was going to be a good idea,” says Nora, “ But I was blown away by how many people approached me naturally to talk about what they’ve been going through. I realized I could use social media to make a positive change.”
Nora commented about the negative effects social media can have on a person by constantly comparing yourself to others.
“Comparison truly is the thief of joy,” she says.
Nora decided that by sharing her experience maybe she would be able to reach just one person who needed to know they weren’t alone in how they were feeling. She wanted to turn her anxiety into a positive experience, so she started to find time for her art again.
“Everybody has a busy life,” she says about finding time for her passion. “We feel we have to be in constant movement to consider ourselves to be successful. We don’t pause to just BE.”
Lately, Nora has been reaching more and more people with her helpful and encouraging ways to manage anxiety. She plans to hold another virtual conference later this fall and offer better ways to manage how our negative thoughts can affect our brains.
“Opening the conversation is a wonderful way to connect and say ‘This is real life. We don’t have to be ashamed of it. We don’t have to go through it alone.’”