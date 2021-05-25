First Lutheran Church approaches the deadline to save their historic bell tower

To date, First Lutheran Church has secured upwards of 2.25M in pledges and donations for saving the bell tower. The money is a mixture of the church’s own cash reserves, cash donations, tax credits, and foundation grants. Their funding partners include the Cincinnati Preservation Association, the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, OTR Adopt, and over 180 individual donors.

Even with these pledges and donations, the church is $950,000 short of the total cost. And the deadline is June 5th.

“Everyone’s working to find a path to save it,” Ferguson explains. “It’s a dream come true if this tower gets restored because of the partnerships and relationship that will come through this.”

Losing the bell tower would not be a death sentence for the church, Pastor Ferguson says. He trusts that his church is stable enough to survive the blow. But he does worry about what losing the iconic, looming tower could mean to the Over-the-Rhine community.

“To the people we serve in the community, the people on the margins,” he explains, “church a symbol of the community and stability. This loss would be one more loss [for them].”

Before the pandemic, he says, their church building was bustling with life and 9 out of 10 of the people in the building were there for community and arts events, not for a church service. This was an integral part of the mission of First Lutheran Church.

“We’re serious about giving the space away,” he explains.

But the church has been empty for over a year.

Even now that COVID restrictions are lifting, with the emergency demolition order in place, neither the congregation nor the community can use the building.

First Lutheran Church won’t know what comes next until the fundraising deadline has passed, a few more repair quotes have come in, and the decision whether to demolish or repair has been made.

Regardless of the outcome, the church will be uprooted for at least a few more months while the work is done. After that, they’ll move forward again.

“We are deeply appreciative of everyone who’s stepped forward,” Pastor Ferguson says. “We are a vibrant church. If this fails, it’s not a sign of our failure.”

Are you interested in helping?

You can find information about First Lutheran Church’s fundraising campaign, including a link to make a donation, here

