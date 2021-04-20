Go Golf Manor: Community organizers bring First Fridays to the village

Nestled between Langdon Farm Road and Losantiville Avenue sits the quaint little village of Golf Manor. Golf Manor became incorporated on February 3rd, 1947, and by June 3rd of the same year the first Mayor and Council of Golf Manor were elected.
As the number of houses grew, so did the overwhelming sense of community. Suddenly, all sorts of clubs and organizations were established, along with festivals and events designed to raise funds. The residents created a Volunteer Fire Department, which bought a piece of land that became home to Volunteer Park. In 1952, the Fire Department sold the park back to the village for just one dollar. reignited
It’s that rich history that inspired Roger Van Harn, a Golf Manor resident of 14 years, to bring back the magic that used to be.
“There was a lot of community engagement 50 years ago,” he says. “People are still talking about it. I wanted to revive that.”
Van Harn talked to his neighbors to see if they would be interested in creating a for-the-community/by-the-community group focused on creating exciting and engaging events for the town.
In September of 2019 they established their non-profit organization Go Golf Manor
. Their mission is to “facilitate communication, organize events, encourage community connections, and foster mutual appreciation.”
They’ve created many events over the last two years: village wide yard sales, BBQ in the park, and their newest venture, Little Libraries that will roll out in May or June. Van Harn, a carpenter, built the libraries that residents purchased and decorated themselves.
As spring rolls in, the Village of Golf Manor will begin their First Friday Food Trucks
event that will run every first Friday from May–August. First up is Friday, May 7th from 4–9 p.m. at Volunteer Park on Wiehe Road in the village. There will be two food trucks, live music, and Rhinegeist beer. Don’t live in Golf Manor? Don’t be shy.
“We promote [it] as a neighborhood for everybody, says Roger. So Go. Bring a blanket. Have a brew. Make some memories.