Under one roof: A new home for growth and collaboration

The Ascent at Roebling’s Bridge in Covington was completed in 2008. OneNKY Center's aesthetics are similar color schemes and shape, but that is where the similarities diverge. Joe Simon

Joe Simon Jason Williams, Phoenix Architecture

“Our experience has of course been different from that traditional tenant as we have been involved in the conceptual phase with our fellow growth partners and this building is meant to be a connector as well as an accelerator. Each organization had the chance to design their footprint to best allow them to manifest their piece of shared vision. It was a way to put a piece of inspiration in this building that we are accelerating change and making the future happen. I am proud to be in the OneNKY Center.”

Joe Simon Detailed section of the mural by local artist, Christian Dallas.

“By linking the research excellence of UK with the translational capacity and infrastructure provided by LifeSciKY, we are helping ensure discoveries made in Kentucky can grow into companies, jobs and real-world impact right here at home.”

Joe Simon South-facing balconies overlook Covington.

The entire second floor is dedicated to LifeSciKy, 15,000 square feet of equipment and resources for what

refers to as lab residents. She says: “Custom building this lab gave us the extraordinary opportunity to design every element, every wall, and every outlet with intention and care to optimize the work being done. We’re equally excited to share the building with other leading regional growth organizations, creating an environment for collaboration.”

When you enter the building through the lobby an invitation to sit in the wave of a couch that mimics the river or sit at high top tables for casual conversation. The invitation on the first floor is all about communication. Looking to the north, past the elevators, glass walls denote conference rooms named aptly for donors: The Haile Foundation conference room is next door to the Drees “Living Room” with a removable wall. The Corporex Community Room has a bird’s eye view of the iconic Roebling Bridge while the R.C. Durr Theater is designed to welcome clients for presentations replete with theater-style leather chairs.





Joe Simon OneNKY Center provides a welcoming gateway to Kentucky via the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge. Our design at meetNKY is built with a central area where the basic work gets done each day but also (provides) spaces to connect deeper. As an organization that works to bring new people to all parts of NKY, we feel like the destination is our office. This space in the OneNKY Center is where we connect what we do with what BE NKY does, what the Chamber does, what the Horizon Community Foundation does, what the OneNKY Alliance does…so our space is built to invite our partners and the community to connect with us creating alignment of values and goals. Our space also is a celebration of many of the themes that makes NKY so special – sports, arts, bourbon, and our own special quirky charm. There are also many nods to being part of this Cincy Region as well, in some of the color palette and art design. If I could turn this office into BLINK 24/7, I would.” Each organization can stamp their floor plan with their own signature. And with designers of their own selection the spaces are open and speak to communication.Julie Kirkpatrick says: “

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Friday, September 12. Governor Andy Beshear will be in attendance as well as other local and state officials. The partner organizations, funders, and many more will be on hand to welcome this new voice of Northern Kentucky, unifying Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties with this beautiful gateway to our fair state.

To achieve a project of this scope while honoring so many voices is a tribute to all of the organizations involved. Like the crews of laborers, carpenters, drywall finishers, H.V.A.C. contractors, plumbing contractors, and all the players who will share space in OneNKY Center developed plans for creativity and efficiency to make the voice of Northern Kentucky a strong and positive force for the region.