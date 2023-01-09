Issue Media Group set to launch new publication ‘The Helm’’ serving Greater Sandusky Region

Issue Media Group is excited to announce the company’s latest online news platform – The Helm Sandusky
. This publication will connect, inform, and grow the local population and was created in partnership with Greater Sandusky Partnership. The Helm
will focus on telling the stories of investment, innovation, entrepreneurship, and individuals that are shaping the Greater Sandusky region.
With the addition of The Helm, Issue Media Group has four publications serving Ohio communities including Hub Springfield, Freshwater Cleveland, and Soapbox Cincinnati. Watch for future selected stories from The Helm in our Across Ohio network.
The Helm
is excited to showcase the unique culture and beauty of Sandusky, its people and the surrounding area. We want to be at the forefront–the helm if you will–of the latest in local innovation, from food and beverage and education to manufacturing and arts and culture. The Helm
is for lifelong, new, and future residents to learn and share about those who are innovating, inspiring, and moving the Sandusky area ahead.
The Helm
and
Issue Media Group outlets focus on what’s next
for places. Each week readers will see feature stories, profiles, news, and original photography highlighting innovative entrepreneurs, talented people, solutions, dedicated organizations, and devoted community builders. Additionally, stories will be promoted through Issue Media Group’s national network of sites in support of talent attraction and economic development efforts.
To follow along and stay informed, readers can sign up for the weekly newsletter at www.thehelmsandusky.com
.
The Helm
will convene quarterly advisory sessions that will include a cross-section of community thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and grassroots organizers to inform its coverage and foster a connected network of organizations interested in advancing community change.
When asked why this effort is essential to grow the population and bolster enthusiasm for the community, Greater Sandusky Partnership president, Joe Roman, said “Sandusky and Erie County have great assets and all the ingredients for a great life for those of us already here and for the next generation of people who choose to relocate. It is high time we start putting the whole portfolio out there for all to experience and understand.”
"Issue Media Group is honored to launch this publication, and to be welcomed into the Sandusky, Ohio, community for this milestone," says Brian Boyle, co-CEO of Issue Media Group. "There is real transformation and talent-led energy taking hold in the region. We look forward to documenting the story of community change, new businesses, emerging communities, and the passion of people driving change. Drawing from our work in other cities around the country, we are looking forward to telling the Sandusky story both locally and nationally. Sandusky will be the 25th publication to join the Issue Media Group family.”
Issue Media Group’s work in Sandusky is underwritten by support from the following partners: The Greater Sandusky Partnership, Destination Sandusky, The City of Sandusky, Erie County Chamber, Shores & Islands Ohio, Cedar Point, Vista Bank and Firelands.