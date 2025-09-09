Coming Clean: Raise a toast with Amy Tobin, bourbon curator for America’s River Roots

Kicking off the 2026 celebration of 250 years of America’s independence, America’s River Roots is a signature event being held October 8-12, 2025, on the Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport riverfronts. This celebration of America’s river cities will honor the impact they’ve made on our country over the last 250 years.As the bourbon curator for America’s River Roots, Amy Tobin is heading up the Kentucky Bourbon Experience. In this role, she is helping bring the festival to life by weaving together the bourbon, culture, and storytelling that define our river city communities and bourbon’s role in it.Tobin has been hard at work planning the Kentucky Bourbon Experience, which features ticketed, 90-minute experiences where guests will enjoy memorable bourbon tastings, history, and cocktail demonstrations. She says, “I’m hoping to make sure the Kentucky Bourbon Experience isn’t just an event, but a true celebration of ‘America’s Native Spirit.’”We caught up with her recently to get her take on what our region’s river influence means to her. Here’s what she shared:Our river cities tell America’s story. They were the lifelines of commerce, music, migration, and culture. By celebrating them, we’re honoring our shared history while shining a light on how these communities continue to thrive and evolve today.I’ve spent my career at the intersection of food, hospitality, media, and events, always with a passion for creating meaningful experiences. This festival is a natural extension of both my professional path and my personal love for community.Food is how we gather. In Cincinnati, we have such a rich food culture that’s rooted in heritage and innovation. At an event like America’s River Roots, food isn’t just what’s on the plate — it’s a way to share stories, traditions, and a sense of belonging.At Kentucky’s Boardwalk at Ovation, people will have a chance to enjoy some of Northern Kentucky’s unique flavor with food from Smoke Justis, Purple Poulet and Greyhound Tavern. On the riverboats, they’ll get a taste of the culinary culture of the other river cities. I’m especially excited about what the Natchez, from New Orleans, is serving up.Because it’s more than a festival — it’s an experience. Not to mention America’s 250th! Where else can you enjoy world-class music, explore our river’s history, taste incredible food and bourbon, and feel part of something bigger than yourself? It’s a chance to celebrate, connect, and be inspired by the spirit of our river communities.To me, the pull of the river is both literal and symbolic. Nine riverboats are coming from seven river cities. It’s a reminder that we’re part of a larger current, something that connects us across cities, cultures, and generations. It highlights that the roots of this country really are “River Roots” and the mighty Ohio plays a big part.