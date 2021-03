The University of Cincinnati launched its new Space Research Institute for Discovery and Exploration. Alexander Andrews/Unsplashj

On March 19th, the University of Cincinnati’s new Space Research Institute for Discovery and Exploration will host a virtual meeting with NASA Glenn Research Center called “The Future of Aeronautics: Connecting UC, NASA and Industry in Ohio.”

The institute, part of UC’s new 10-year strategic plan — Research2030 — will work towards colonizing Mars within 50 years, robotic and human-tended missions beyond Earth’s orbit, and the rapidly growing commercial space industry.

