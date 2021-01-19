New Riff bourbon included in “Esquire’s” list of “Best Booze to Drink Right Now”

New Riff Distilling’s core range consists of non-chill filtered, bottled-in-bond bourbon and rye whiskeys that can stand up to anything from the major distilleries, according to Esquire writer Jonah Flicker.

Two stood out in his list of “The Hands Down Best Booze to Drink Right Now:" two experimental releases, the Maltster Malted Rye and Malted Wheat Bourbon. Both include malted flavoring grains in their mash bills — rye and wheat — a change that is subtle, but seems to impart a bit more fruitiness to the rye, while deepening the sweetness of the wheat.