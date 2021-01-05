Cincinnati named one of the top 50 cities to visit in 2021

Most travel in 2020 ground to a halt. But for those with wanderlust — people used to international vacations, cruises, and beach resorts — it was still important to get out. Scenic drives, camping weekends, and staycations across town suddenly felt luxurious.

In honor of our revived appreciation for the discoveries to be made in our own backyards, this year, Travel + Leisure compiled 50 dynamic, of-the-moment destinations to visit in this country.

Cincinnati is No. 11 on the list, recognized for making a comeback after the decline of manufacturing jobs. Editors recommend staying at the Kinley, dining at Please and Goose & Elder, and visiting the zoo and outdoor art installations at the art museum.