Cincinnati Insurance receives $2.5 million innovation grant from JobsOhio

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | Source: Digital Insurance

Cincinnati Insurance gained a $2.5 million innovation grant from JobsOhio by promising to grow its internal innovation team, the Strategic Innovation Group, by adding 10 new members to its founding team of three; expanding utilization of its headquarters-based innovation space, called The Studio; and increasing the insurer’s activities at the University of Cincinnati (UC) 1819 Innovation Hub.
 

Also new is an on-site version of the 1819 program operated out of the Studio, which enables employees to tackle bite-sized innovation opportunities for four to eight hours a week.

 

