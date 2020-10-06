The Cincinnati Zoo pioneers “access for all” in the region

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has always provided interactive activities along with quiet spaces. Secluded benches and quiet nooks are often sought out by parents and caregivers of people with disabilities.

In 2017, the zoo embarked on an “access for all” to become more accessible and inclusive for individuals with developmental disabilities, low socioeconomic status, English as a second language, and terminal illnesses that prevent them from visiting the zoo. The initiative was supported by a four-year Community Anchors grant from the Institute of Museums & Library Services.

Zoo staff worked with Cincinnati Children’s hospital and community members for input and added four adult-size changing tables, created a sensory-friendly Santa meet-and-greet, and constructed calming rooms for when a family needs a place to self-regulate from sensory overload.