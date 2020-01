80 Acres farm in St. Bernard is one of the world’s first fully automated indoor farms.

With the world’s population expected to exceed 9 billion by 2050, the U.S. Department of Agriculture sees indoor vertical farms as a way to ensure food security.



They are popping up all over the country — including 80 Acres Farms in Cincinnati, which claims to be the world’s first fully automated indoor farm — and offer a variety of advantages, including being able to operate year-round in a climate-controlled, space-saving manner that optimizes growing conditions.