Venture capital fund wants to invest $50 million in Black-owned businesses

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | Source: Black Enterprise
Lightship Capital is a Cincinnati-based venture-capital fund managed by a team of Black entrepreneurs and investors with a mission to help underrepresented BIPOC business owners in the Midwest by creating a $50 million fund for investments.

