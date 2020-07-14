Focus Areas
Venture capital fund wants to invest $50 million in Black-owned businesses
Soapbox Staff
|
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
| Source:
Black Enterprise
Lightship Capital is a Cincinnati-based venture-capital fund managed by a team of Black entrepreneurs and investors with
a mission to help underrepresented BIPOC business owners
in the Midwest by creating a $50 million fund for investments.
