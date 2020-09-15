Cincinnati leads the way in trauma-informed care

The Bridgeport Exempted Village School District, a small town located on the boarder of Ohio and West Virginia with just 776 students enrolled in K-12, has committed to trauma-informed care training.

According to high school counselor Vicki Falcone, “The entire district took part in the training, including teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cooks, and aides.”

Sarah Buffie of Soul Bird Consulting in Cincinnati is conducting the sessions, which explain how the body reacts to trauma. The goal is for educators and staff to connect with the child and help him or her regulate their responses while also supporting them as they learn to become more self-assured individuals.