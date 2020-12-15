The Black Liberation Center hosted a five-day, thought-provoking teach-in on anti-Blackness

Over the course of five days, a formidable team of Black artists, activists, and thought-leaders gathered for Art of Collective Care & Responsibility: Handling Images of Black Suffering & Death, a five-part online teach-in grappling with the limits and possibilities of the arts to address anti-Blackness.

This was the first project of the Black Liberation Center, funded by cultural organizer La Tanya S. Autry in association with moCa Cleveland, where Autry is the Gund Curator in Residence, and the Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center.