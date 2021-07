Writer Andrew Nelson spent three days traveling through the state and detailed the 433-mile itinerary in a recentl article.He started at CVG and, after renting a car, travels KY-20 East to the Anderson Ferry, which offers scenic views of the Ohio River along the way. Once at the ferry — which has been operating since 1817, he crosses and heads to Over-the-Rhine, where he recommends the breweries, shops, and Washington Park.To read more about his journey, click here